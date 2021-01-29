Austin Family
The City of Austin and Austin Independent School District are celebrating the recent installation of rain-catching features at Reilly Elementary School’s campus and Green School Park.

Five rain gardens and 12 cisterns will capture thousands of gallons of rain each year from the school’s roofs and parking lots. Catching and slowly releasing stormwater will reduce the erosion and flooding problems on the property and improve the water quality and flow in the nearby creek.

The project won First Place in the National Association of Flood & Stormwater Management Agencies (NAFSMA) Green Infrastructure Awards national competition.

