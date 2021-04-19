Austin Independent School District was featured in the Green Schoolyards America as one of the “Inspiring Case Studies” included in their library of COVID-19 resources.

The use of outdoor learning environments supports physical distancing recommendations, reduces COVID-19 transmission risk, enhances academic outcomes, provides hands-on learning opportunities, and improves mental health and stress management.

Like many districts, Austin ISD has been aligning its reopening guidance with the City’s Public Health Department priorities during the pandemic. Those priorities specifically recommend that schools use outdoor spaces for in-person learning wherever possible. Over 500 teachers attended sessions on outdoor learning during district-wide professional development.