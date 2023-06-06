Grounds and Hounds

Through June 30th Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. is partnering with local Austin animal rescue, Austin Pets Alive!, for their Rescue Roast initiative. This means that 100% of all profits from the sale of the Rescue Roast blend will go toward funding Austin Pets Alive! Parvo Puppy ICU. The first of its kind in the nation, Austin Pets Alive!’s Parvo Puppy ICU provides care and rehabilitation to puppies that contract parvovirus. Although parvo is completely preventable through proper vaccinations when puppies do contract parvovirus APA! provides an alternative to euthanasia, which is what many of these vulnerable animals face at shelters across the country. They have pulled all dogs diagnosed with parvovirus from the city shelter, have been able to create a first-of-its-kind Parvo Puppy ICU at their Town Lake Adoption Center, and have treated nearly 5,000 dogs. Before the existence of our Parvo Puppy ICU, all dogs in the Central Texas area with parvovirus, or who were suspected of having parvovirus, were euthanized immediately.