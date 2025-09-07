H-E-B’s Statewide Search For Top Educators Could Bring Cash To Your School or District

Nominations for 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards open until September 30

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Nominations are now open for the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, one of the state’s largest monetary awards programs for public school professionals. Texas teachers, counselors and principals are eligible to win cash prizes for themselves and their schools, while early childhood centers, school boards and school districts can receive cash awards in recognition of their exceptional contributions. From now until September 30, 2025 anyone can nominate their favorite Texas educator at HEBLovesTeachers.com/nominate.

Since 2002, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program, which recognizes educators who go the extra mile to serve their students and their communities, has awarded almost $15 million in funding to finalists, winners and their schools.

“The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards celebrate the transformative impact of Texas educators who pour their hearts into empowering students and uplifting communities,” Jill Reynolds, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager, said. “A nomination is more than recognition—it’s an invitation to unlock resources and elevate the work of exceptional educators, schools and the neighborhoods they serve.”

All state-certified public school educators currently teaching in Texas are eligible for the awards program, as well as Texas early childhood education centers/schools. Eligibility is not dependent on proximity to H-E-B store locations.

Nomination categories include:

Teacher

School Counselor

Principal

Early Childhood Facility

School Board

School District

Educators who are nominated will receive an invitation to apply before November 2, 2025. While a nomination is not required to apply for an award, a nomination lets an educator know they are appreciated and should apply for the awards program.

Finalists and winners will be selected by a panel of judges composed of educators, administrators and community leaders throughout the state. Ten winners—six teachers, two counselors and two principals—along with an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts, will be announced at an awards ceremony in Houston in Spring 2026. Each award recipient’s school will also receive a matching grant.

In 2025, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program distributed $782,000 in cash and grants to educators and schools. Through this program, H-E-B seeks to pay tribute to those educators who go the extra mile each day to serve their students and communities and who inspire others to do the same. To nominate an educator, visit heblovesteachers.com/nominate/.

