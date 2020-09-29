Halloween Candy Bark

Ingredients
1 pound vanilla candy bark, candy melts or white chocolate
Mini pretzel twists
Chocolate sandwich cookies with orange filling
Candy corn
Assorted sprinkles
Additional candies of your choice
Directions
- Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with a silicone liner or parchment paper. Chop or break any larger candies, cookies, or pretzels and set aside.
- Melt the vanilla candy bark (or white chocolate) as directed on the package. If heating in the microwave, use 50% power to prevent the candy bark from overheating. Pour about half of the melted chocolate onto the lined baking sheet, then spread about 1/4-inch thick.
- Working quickly, add an assortment of pretzels, cookie pieces and candy corn (or other candies) in a single layer. Pour the remaining melted chocolate on top of the pretzels and cookies, then add additional toppings and sprinkles. Set aside and allow the chocolate to cool fully. You can place the entire baking sheet in the freezer for 10 minutes to speed up the process.
- Once the chocolate is fully set and cool, break the candy bark into pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.