Hand to Hold Opens Registration for 2025 NICU Graduate Reunion

Registration is now open for the 2025 Hand to Hold NICU Graduate Reunion, set for Saturday, June 7, at Q2 Stadium in Austin. The event is free and open to all neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) graduates, regardless of hospital, or age.

Hosted by the Austin-based nonprofit Hand to Hold, the annual celebration is recognized as the largest NICU reunion in Texas. The event will feature hourly NICU Grad Walks, family-friendly activities, raffle prizes, and local food vendors.

Austin Family magazine will return as a participating partner in this year’s reunion, joining families and supporters to celebrate the resilience of NICU graduates.

Organizers encourage early registration, as spots for the Grad Walks tend to fill quickly.

Hand to Hold provides support to families before, during, and after a NICU stay through resources, peer mentorship, and community events.