Looking for a great “hands on” gift project to celebrate Grandparents Day on September 8? This handprint dishcloth captures the memory of little hands that can be cherished forever.

Supplies:

A solid color dishcloth — yellow, green blue … your choice. (you can buy sets of them at larger department stores for very little money).

Fabric paint (this is important because you want a paint that will last through washing machine trips).

Trays for holding paint.

Paintbrushes or sponges.

A covered work area.

Hands (or even feet)

Directions:

Children paint their hands using a sponge or a paintbrush and make a handprint on the washcloth. If you have a dark colored dishcloth, then use a light-colored paint and visa versa. Use a paintbrush to write the date on the corner of the dishcloth. (The child’s name can go there too). You can get really creative and try this on oven mitts, an apron (visualize a “bouquet” of hand and footprints all over mom’s apron.) The sky’s the limit. *Make sure you follow the directions for setting the fabric paint (the direction will be on the paint container). That way the washing machine will deliver mom back the same wonderful handprints wash after wash.

Idea courtesy of kinderart.com