If you’re looking for something new and fun to entertain the kids… keep reading! Here are all the ways you and your family can take part to celebrate the famous train and his friends:

Thomas & Friends Storytime Podcast – Beginning May 12, kids will be able to tune in to and listen to a podcast created just for them featuring new Thomas & Friends stories. There will be 46 stories released weekly, including origin stories of favorite characters, Thomas versions of fairytales, and adaptations of previous television episodes and books. Each episode ranges from 5-10 minutes in length and will be available on all major podcast platforms.

– Beginning May 12, kids will be able to tune in to and listen to a podcast created just for them featuring new Thomas & Friends stories. There will be 46 stories released weekly, including origin stories of favorite characters, Thomas versions of fairytales, and adaptations of previous television episodes and books. Each episode ranges from 5-10 minutes in length and will be available on all major podcast platforms. Caribu App Video Series featuring Kevin Jonas – Have a virtual playdate and watch singer and actor Kevin Jonas read classic Thomas & Friends books. Jonas, who is a father of two daughters, is teaming up with Mattel and video app Caribu to read books for the beloved children’s brand’s 75th anniversary. New videos are being released each week throughout the month of May. The first two episodes are available to view now and are free for the month of May. Click here to watch a preview.

– Have a virtual playdate and watch singer and actor Kevin Jonas read classic Thomas & Friends books. Jonas, who is a father of two daughters, is teaming up with Mattel and video app Caribu to read books for the beloved children’s brand’s 75th anniversary. New videos are being released each week throughout the month of May. The first two episodes are available to view now and are free for the month of May. Click here to watch a preview. Happy Birthday, Thomas! Album – Throw a dance party with the kids while listing to Thomas’ new birthday album (available now) that includes three new celebration-themed songs. The album is available across all major digital music platforms. The brand is also launching over 50 more new songs throughout the year, with accompanying music videos on YouTube.

– Throw a dance party with the kids while listing to Thomas’ new birthday album (available now) that includes three new celebration-themed songs. The album is available across all major digital music platforms. The brand is also launching over 50 more new songs throughout the year, with accompanying music videos on YouTube. Thomas & Friends Adventures! Birthday Bonanza App – Coming May 19! The Adventure! app will be releasing a birthday edition so kids and celebrate Thomas’s 75 th anniversary while discovering the world with Thomas & Friends. Kids can also build custom tracks and race against Thomas’ friends. Available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

– Coming May 19! The Adventure! app will be releasing a birthday edition so kids and celebrate Thomas’s 75 anniversary while discovering the world with Thomas & Friends. Kids can also build custom tracks and race against Thomas’ friends. Available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Thomas & Friends Bedtime Stories – Wind down each night with special Thomas & Friends-themed sleep stories and guided meditations on Calm, the world’s #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Calm’s bespoke content will allow families to enjoy a new, immersive way to engage with Thomas & Friends through mindfulness. The content will be available for free for the month of May on the Calm app.