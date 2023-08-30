Happy Barks for Pet Parks!

Now that fall weather is on the horizon, you may be wondering where you can take your kids and your canine companions to enjoy the outdoors. Luckily, Austin is a fantastically pet-friendly city, so there are plenty of off-leash spots for your furry friends to play. Before you head out, be sure your dog is spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. It is also a good idea to bring your own water bowl and waste bags since dog stations at public parks can be hit or miss. All set? Time to load up your pup and head out for some fun this fall!

Mary Elizabeth Branch Park Dog Run

2006 Philomena Street Austin, TX 78723

Mary Elizabeth Branch Park, a 3.5-acre park in the heart of Mueller, has something for everyone. Not only does the park boast a dog run for your pup to play off-leash, but it also has a playground, water feature, volleyball courts and event space. There are bathrooms nearby (a big bonus to parents of little kids). The dog park rules specify that parents need to keep an extra close eye on any kids under 12 years old, so make sure you keep your little ones close and teach them the do’s and don’t of interacting with other people’s pets.