The birthplace of Texas is celebrating in style this year on March 3 and 4 at the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site. Presented by H-E-B, the Texas Independence Day Celebration is a living history event, free and open to the public.

Among the many activities, visitors can enjoy two stages of live music, a Texian Village of arts and crafts, a Kids History Zone and a historical play about the signing of the Texas declaration of independence. Historical reenactors will set up a realistic 1836 Texas Army camp on the park grounds, where visitors can see how soldiers and their families lived, and witness musket and cannon firings.

Admission to the grounds, on-site shuttles and parking are all free. For more information, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org.