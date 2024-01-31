Austin Family
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Austin in Action

Saturday, Feb 24, 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Bass Concert Hall

Texas Performing Arts presents HarryPotter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert for two special performances on Saturday, February 24 at 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the concert will feature the Central Texas Philharmonic performing ‘live to picture’ every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ unforgettable score performed live. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.

