Austin organizations are mobilizing relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Here is a roundup of ways you can help:

Donation Collection

  • The Junior League of Austin (JLA) is working with KW Cares and The Salvation Army to distribute collected items directly to affected areas. JLA will also make monetary donations to League chapters in the impacted areas. Check the link HERE for the most up-to-date list of needed items. Donations may be dropped off at JLA Headquarters, 5416 Parkcrest Dr. Ste. 100, Austin any time during business hours. Donations may also be shipped directly to KWRI/KW Cares Re: JLA Harvey Relief, 1221 S. Mopac, Ste. 400, Austin, TX 78746.
  • Through Sept. 30, 2017, Barton Creek Square, The Domain, Lakeline Mall and San Marcos Premium Outlets are collecting diapers (sizes infant through adult), wipes and diaper cream. Diapers are not supplied by disaster relief agencies. Donations will be delivered directly to the Gulf Coast communities in need. Donations can be dropped at Simon Guest Services at Barton Creek Square, The Domain and San Marcos Premium Outlets during regular center hours. At Lakeline Mall, donations can be dropped off at the Mall Management Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Dining for a Cause

Support

  • Charles Butt, H-E-B Chairman and CEO, presented a personal $5 million contribution to the J. J. Watt Foundation’s Houston Flood Relief Fund on Sept. 6, 2017. “Throughout this disaster, I have been humbled by the state’s unprecedented generosity and heroism,” says Butt. “I want to commend and support the extraordinary relief efforts of J.J. Watt who has taken the lead, not as a world-class NFL player or celebrity, but as an individual who saw the need to help his fellow Texans and immediately took action.”
  • Austin software company Planview joined other central Texas organizations in deploying funds to support efforts by the American Red Cross. An employee match program combined with executive leadership giving brought the overall donation to more than $38,000.
 

