Registration is under way for Central Texas Medical Center’s (CTMC) 32nd annual HealthCheck, Hays County’s largest health fair. The event will take place on Thursday, April 5, in San Marcos. Participants can receive more than $500 in important health tests for just $30.

The low-cost basic screening panel includes:

Complete Metabolic Panel (screening for glucose, renal and liver disorders)

Lipid Panel (cholesterol with HDL/LDL breakdown, triglycerides)

Complete Blood Cell Count (white blood cell, hemoglobin, hematocrit and platelets)

The HealthCheck event also makes several other screenings available for a low fee. For more information, visit Central Texas Medical Center.