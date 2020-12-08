Health Care Scholarships

As of Nov. 10, applications are being accepted for the 2021 St. David’s Neal Kocurek Scholarship. This program awards monetary and comprehensive support to the bright young minds impassioned by the opportunity to tackle health care’s most pressing issues.

The St. David’s Neal Kocurek Scholarship is the largest health scholarship program in Texas and focuses on advancing the education of our Central Texas youth by providing them with a holistic support structure including wellness coaching, mental health services, financial assistance and mentorship.

High school seniors across Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties are encouraged to apply for the program if they have an interest in a health care career and are considering a university or college in the state of Texas. To learn more, visit

https://scholarships.stdavidsfoundation.org.