St. David’s Foundation recently announced over $33 million in grants to local safety net organizations.

“Having a ‘medical home’ is crucial to good health,” says Earl Maxwell, CEO of St. David’s Foundation. “By partnering with these hard-working clinics, we can better meet our mission to make Central Texas the healthiest community in the world.”

One of the groups benefiting from the grants agrees. Iliana Gilman, CEO of El Buen Samaritano, says, “Last year, we provided more than 17,300 clinic visits. This means more than 5,700 individuals who are uninsured received essential healthcare and wraparound services because of St. David’s Foundation’s generous support.”

Among the safety net groups receiving grants were:

CommuniCare Health Centers

Community Health Centers of South Central Texas

El Buen Samaritano

Lone Star Circle of Care

People’s Community Clinic

Samaritan Health Ministries

Volunteer Healthcare Clinic

Other nonprofits also received funding, including those providing mental health services, dental care and healthcare services for children.