Whole Kids Foundation announced in January that it raised $2.8 million to fund its Growing Healthy Kids campaign to give schoolchildren better access to fruits and vegetables. The foundation provides grants to develop school salad bars and school gardens.

“We are so grateful to Whole Foods Market shoppers, team members and supplier partners who donated generously to this year’s Growing Healthy Kids campaign,” says Nona Evans, president and executive director of Whole Kids Foundation. “These funds give us the ability to support students and teachers through our programs, and to expand our reach to new communities and schools.”

Since its inception in 2011, Whole Kids Foundation has raised more than $21 million. Its programs have served more than four million children in the US, Canada and the UK. Whole Foods Market covers the foundation’s operating costs, allowing all funds donated to directly support the foundation’s programs.

For more information, visit wholekidsfoundation.org.