Heller Awards for Young Artists to Debut at Bass Concert Hall in 2026

The Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYA) will take the stage at Bass Concert Hall for the first time in May 2026, marking a significant milestone for the program. Beginning with the 2025-26 season, Texas Performing Arts (TPA) will host the annual awards ceremony, traditionally celebrated in Austin’s vibrant high school musical theater community.

Founded in 2014 by the Long Center, TPA, and Zach Theater, the Heller Awards honor the achievements of high school students and educators in the Greater Austin area. Previously held by the Long Center, the program has grown to include 37 schools in 2025, reaching more than 20,000 students and educators. The awards recognize excellence in musical theater, with categories ranging from best production to technical design and acting.

The move to Bass Concert Hall, home of Broadway in Austin, is part of TPA’s expansion to enhance its educational outreach. TPA has raised over $1 million to support the transition, ensuring the continued success of the program.

The 2026 ceremony will allow for a larger audience and further educational opportunities, including performances by acclaimed touring artists and partnerships with the University of Texas.