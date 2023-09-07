Help Build a New Home For Local Family

AUSTIN, Texas, — Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, home organization experts behind The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, today announced that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder, will serve as the homebuilder for the pilot episode of the new take on the award-winning show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (working title), in development at ABC. The pilot episode of the reboot will take place in the burgeoning town of Hutto, Texas, in Taylor Morrison’s Emory Crossing community to support a local Austin family.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt) takes the biggest home renovation show to ever exist, adds hosts Clea and Joanna’s world-renowned organizational expertise, and creates the ultimate home makeover experience. Like the original, this new series will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing home renovations and builds for families who give back to their communities.

“There’s something magical about building people’s dream homes, and this magic will be a key ingredient in what fuels us during this one-week build,” said April Whitaker, Taylor Morrison Austin Division President. “Giving back to the community is deeply rooted in our DNA at Taylor Morrison, so being able to participate in such an iconic franchise and build a brand-new home for a deserving Austin family is tremendously exciting for our team.”

The pilot episode will be filmed on Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 17, where Taylor Morrison, the homebuilder’s local and national trade partners, and 2,000 volunteers will be involved in an around-the-clock operation to build a new home from the ground-up in under seven days.

Volunteer and donation opportunities for the pilot episode are available to the public. To sign-up, visit this link. Volunteers must be 18 years or older as of Sept. 11, 2023.

To nominate a deserving family for the series or apply, visit extrememakeover.castingcrane.com.

Upon completion, the deserving local family will be welcomed into a thoughtfully designed home built by Taylor Morrison, finished with organized spaces complimentary of The Home Edit, making for a stress-free move-in transition.

“This is an opportunity that we couldn’t have imagined in our wildest dreams,” said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. “We’re incredibly grateful to host the beloved series and team up with Taylor Morrison to support a deserving family while bringing an entire community together in such an impactful way.”

Earlier this summer, Taylor Morrison and The Home Edit announced their partnership on a new video series, New Home, New Zones, with curated organization tips designed to reduce the stress known for accompanying a move.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt) is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine, a division of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit in the spring of 2022.

For more information about Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt), visit https://www.emhe.tv/.