Austin’s Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) has partnered with the recovery garment company Brobe International to receive 10 percent of sales for the first half of 2019 at the website TheBrobe.com. Brobe’s flagship product, the Recovery Brobe, includes pockets to secure post-surgical drains, three-quarter sleeves to accommodate IV administration and a specialized bra for ice packs or prosthetics.

“The BCRC mission is to empower those affected by breast cancer with personalized support and compassion. This complements our mission of restoring lifestyle independence to those who are facing breast cancer treatment,” says Allison Schickel, president and founder Brobe International.

“We are thankful for the partnership with Allison and Brobe International,” says Ray Anne Evans, executive director of BCRC. “We know we are both making a difference in the lives of women as they are facing the challenge of breast cancer.”