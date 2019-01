The Austin Diaper Bank, in partnership with Catholic Charities of Central Texas, is providing free diapers and wipes to federal employees who need help during the government shutdown. To get help, furloughed workers can bring their federal ID to Catholic Charities of Central Texas at 1625 Rutherford Ln., Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Donations to help with this effort are being accepted by the Austin Diaper Bank.