Helping Kids Heal: Grief Support Takes Center Stage atFORE Kids ATX

Celebrity couples Sergio and Angela Garcia and Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are joining forces for FORE Kids ATX, a two-day gala and golf fundraiser supporting grieving children in Texas.

Held Nov. 6–7 at Omni Barton Creek, the event will benefit Experience Camps, a nonprofit offering free grief programs for bereaved kids.

Harrison and Zima, new co-hosts, bring personal passion to the cause alongside longtime hosts, the Garcias. “We’re proud to help bring more grief resources to Texas families,” Zima said.

The gala, themed “A Night in Old Spain,” includes a cocktail reception, dinner, live music, and celebrity appearances. The golf tournament follows Friday, uniting athletes, celebrities, and community leaders.

Since its 2022 debut, FORE Kids ATX has raised over $7 million for children’s organizations including Dell Children’s Medical Center, Foster Village, and the Center for Child Protection.