Over 2,000 local high school students, teachers and attendees will gather on April 18 at the Long Center for the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards. The ceremony will include performances from the nominees for Best Musical, Lead Actor and Lead Actress. The show will be hosted by Tyler Mount, creator of “The Tyler Mount Vlog” and a graduate of St. Edward’s University.

This year marks the program’s fifth anniversary, and participation has grown from 19 schools to 38. In addition to awards for top prizes in 15 categories, schools share over $35,000 in college scholarships, school program grants and training opportunities.