Catch highlights from all the best high school musicals in one place at this year’s Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Long Center. Over 500 local students will take the stage to perform fully-executed numbers from shows nominated for best musical, medleys featuring nominees for best actor, ensemble productions and more.

In addition to awards for top prizes in 15 categories, schools will share over $35,000 in college scholarships, school program grants and training opportunities. Tickets go on sale March 26 at 10 a.m.

The 2019 Nominations

Best Orchestra: Georgetown High School—The Addams Family; Hendrickson High School—Hairspray; LBJ/LASA High School—Sweeney Todd; Leander High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Lehman High School—Be More Chill; McCallum Fine Arts Academy—42nd Street; Round Rock High School—Kiss Me, Kate; Weiss High School—Annie

Best Scenic Design: Austin High School—Urinetown The Musical; Bastrop High School—The Addams Family; Del Valle High School—Seussical JR.; Dripping Springs High School—Little Shop of Horrors; Jack C. Hays High School—Happy Days – A New Musical; Leander High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Marble Falls High School—Disney’s Newsies; Vista Ridge High School—Mamma Mia!

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ian Piel—East View High School; Josh Nett—East View High School; Noah Wood—East View High School; Justin Florie—Elgin High School; Ethan Boone—Lehman High School; Zach Young—Marble Falls High School; Toshaan Arora—McCallum Fine Arts Academy; Andrew DeLaGarza—Rouse High School; Christian Brown—Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School

Best Chorography: Bastrop High School—The Addams Family; Cedar Ridge High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; David Crockett High School—The Addams Family; Hendrickson High School—Hairspray; Marble Falls High School—Disney’s Newsies; McCallum Fine Arts Academy—42nd Street; McNeil High School—Zombie Prom; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical

Best Musical Direction: Cedar Ridge High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; East View High School—Disney’s Newsies; Hendrickson High School—Hairspray; Leander High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Marble Falls High School—Disney’s Newsies; McCallum Fine Arts Academy—42nd Street; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical; Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School—Jesus Christ Superstar

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sydney Lepage—Austin High School; Pietra Pereira—Del Valle High School; Lauren Thompson—Hendrickson High School; Lorena Fraga—Hendrickson High School; Taylor Cooper—Jack C Hays High School; Sophie Montani—Leander High School; Tess Linderman—Marble Falls High School; Lilah Guaragna—McCallum Fine Arts Academy; Rachel Clarke—Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School

Best Costume Design: Akins High School—Chicago High School Edition; Austin High School—Urinetown The Musical; Bastrop High School—The Addams Family; Cedar Ridge High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; David Crockett High School—The Addams Family; Dripping Springs High School—Little Shop of Horrors; Hutto High School—Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka; Vista Ridge High School—Mamma Mia!

Best Featured Performer: Grace Monk—Bastrop High School; Alec Peal—Cedar Park High School; Azaria Brown—David Crockett High School; Chase Collins—David Crockett High School; Lexi Hanna—East View High School; Gwendolyn Kuhn—Georgetown High School; Danzi Bradley—Hendrickson High School; Owen Scales—McCallum Fine Arts Academy; Connor Yesh and Sam Davis—Round Rock High School; Shelby DuBose—Tom Glenn High School; Jett Hebert—Weiss High School; Marco Martinez—Westwood High School

Best Lighting Design: Austin High School—Urinetown The Musical; Cedar Ridge High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Del Valle High School—Seussical JR.; Dripping Springs High School—Little Shop of Horrors; Lanier High School—Disney’s The Little Mermaid; Leander High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical; Vista Ridge High School—Mamma Mia!

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Grace Estes—Bastrop High School; Sarah Cadena—Bastrop High School; Sam Evans—Cedar Ridge High School; Cassie Martin—Dripping Springs High School; Caroline Holmes—Leander High School; Lisa Marie Welton—Liberty Hill High School; Birdie Stabeno—McNeil High School; Kaitlyn Tatum—Rouse High School; Eugenia De la Garza—Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School

Best Direction: Bastrop High School—The Addams Family; Cedar Ridge High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Dripping Springs High School—Little Shop of Horrors; East View High School—Disney’s Newsies; Hendrickson High School—Hairspray; Leander High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Lehman High School—Be More Chill; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Diego Peña—Bastrop High School; Evan Vines—Cedar Park High School; Zach Washington—David Crockett High School; Ryan McCartney—Dripping Springs High School; Tony Vargas—East View High School; Diego Fernandez—Hutto High School; Jared Brown—Lehman High School; Preston Ruess—Pflugerville High School; Cooper Ward—Round Rock High School

Best Technical Execution: Dripping Springs High School—Little Shop of Horrors; East View High School—Disney’s Newsies; Lehman High School—Be More Chill; Marble Falls High School—Disney’s Newsies; McCallum Fine Arts Academy—42nd Street; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical; Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School—Jesus Christ Superstar; Vista Ridge High School—Mamma Mia!

Best Ensemble: Austin High School—Urinetown The Musical; Bastrop High School—The Addams Family; Cedar Park High School—Legally Blonde The Musical; East View High School—Disney’s Newsies; Elgin High School—Once On This Island; McCallum Fine Arts Academy—42nd Street; McNeil High School—Zombie Prom; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical

Best Production: Bastrop High School—The Addams Family; Cedar Ridge High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; Dripping Springs High School—Little Shop of Horrors; East View High School—Disney’s Newsies; Hendrickson High School—Hairspray; Leander High School—Thoroughly Modern Millie; McCallum Fine Arts Academy—42nd Street; Rouse High School—Bring It On The Musical

First debuted in April 2014, the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards has grown from 19 participating high schools to 30.