Students from 31 area high schools assembled for the 4th annual Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards at the Long Center in April. The event honors outstanding student achievements in categories ranging from set design and musical direction to acting and production.

The event is part of an education program by the Long Center for the Performing Arts. The program also provides scholarships totaling $15,000: ten scholarships for college-bound students and five scholarships for high school theatre programs and training.