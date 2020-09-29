Hike, Bike and Trike Austin: Best Trails for All Ages

McKinney Falls State Park

5808 McKinney Falls Pkwy. | www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mckinney-falls

McKinney Falls State Park offers scenic spots to hike, bike and picnic. Our family favorite is the 2.8-mile Onion Creek Hike and Bike Trail. This unimproved paved trail is mostly flat and shady, with the exception of a couple of gradual inclines. The loop winds through forested sections of the park to the green, shaded picnic grounds above Onion Creek. Stop and take a break to play at Upper Falls where water cascades over giant rock slabs. For easiest access, park at the Smith Visitor Center and look to its right for the trail entrance.

For a short, stunning half-mile walk above the creek, hop on the Picnic Trail. Experienced hikers and mountain bikers might enjoy the nearby 3.1-mile Homestead Trail, accessible by crossing the creek at Lower Falls. Look for maps and trail descriptions on the park website. You’ll want to plan ahead for this outing as day passes now require advance reservations.