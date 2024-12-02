Holiday Crafts

Snow Slime

One of the best parts of the holiday season is the extra time at home with family. Planning fun creative holiday-themed activities with kids is a perfect way to establish new family traditions, engage grandparents, and burn-off some energy. Plus, it gets children away from screens and gives them opportunities to explore new interests.

This holiday STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) project is one of our favorites. After all, who doesn’t love slime? But this isn’t just any old slime, it’s Snow Slime, with snowflakes, glitter, or whatever holiday themed decorations you want to add.

Materials Needed:

• Elmer’s glue

• Foil snowflakes

• Blue/silver/white glitter

• Saline solution

• Baking soda

• Plastic cups

• Plastic spoons

• Zip lock bags

Instructions:

• Mix together 1 small bottle of glue, 1 tsp of baking soda, and 1 tsp of saline solution in a bowl.

• Stir until smooth.

• Mix in food coloring and any other desired items (glitter, plastic bugs, etc).

• Scoop into zip lock bags.

