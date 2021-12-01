Holiday Helpers: Volunteering as a Family

Sleigh Rides & Sustenance

If you have time to spare and eager elves, load up in your sleigh to deliver much-needed gifts of food. Several local organizations need helpers to make deliveries to the elderly, disabled or students who will miss out on school meals over the winter break. Young children bearing these gifts can make the occasion even merrier. At the same time, you will be teaching about the importance of food security and how communities can support each other.

Helpers & Happiness

One way to add to the fun and feel the power of community is to join a group dedicated to making the world better for those in need. Several nonprofits offer ways for families to get involved, such as Any Baby Can, Austin Allies, Round Rock Serving Center and Generation Serve. Check their online calendars for kid-friendly opportunities.

It may seem overwhelming to add yet another activity to your lengthy list of things to do at this time of year, yet you can easily work volunteering into what you are already doing to celebrate the season. You and your children will likely find that your holidays are happier for it too.

Annette Lucksinger is the editor of Austin Family magazine. She is also a mom of two and author of the local guidebook “Exploring Austin with Kids: Over 100 Fun Things to Do.”