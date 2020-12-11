Holiday Kids’ Bike Giveaway

Each year, around the holidays, Austin’s Yellow Bike team, with the help of volunteers, puts together about 100 kids bicycles and delivers them to those who need them the most.

In the short term, the goal is to bring the joy of receiving the gift of a bicycle during the holiday season. The long term goal is to empower children through cycling and teach them an active healthy lifestyle and environmentally responsible means of transportation.

This year, in addition to the giveaways through the partner organizations, a number of bikes, with helmets and locks, will be dedicated to WIC and SNAP recipients. The giveaway will be on December 19, between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, at the Austin’s Yellow Bike location on 1216 Webberville Road. First come, first served, as the number of the bicycles that will be given away on that day is limited.

Austin’s Yellow Bike Project is a non-profit organization that has been working since 1997 to reuse bicycles and to provide tools, workspace, and guidance for all. It is a bicycle recycling facility that provides free bikes to those who would not otherwise have access.

This event relies solely on the work of volunteers and donations. Any cash donations will help Austin’s Yellow Bike Project to buy more helmets and locks to accompany the bikes that will be given away. Should you be willing to support the cause, send checks to: 1216 Webberville Rd, Austin TX 78721 or donate via Austin’s Yellow Bike Project website at: www.austinyellowbike.org.

Bikes have the right to children!

Austin’s Yellow Bike Project team