Austin’s annual Trail of Lights will run from Dec. 10 – 23 this year in Zilker Park. Visitors can get a first look at the annual Fun Run on Dec. 1. Since 1965, the Trail of Lights has been a beloved local tradition with its light displays, live music, food vendors and interactive experiences. New this year will be a 13-foot illuminated carriage, a dozen 7-foot lighted guitars commemorating Austin’s musical roots and a 25-foot spiral holiday tree.

For more information, visit austintrailoflights.org.