As it prepares to host its 43rd annual holiday shopping event, A Christmas Affair, the Junior League of Austin announced its selection of 31 local agencies to receive donations of 25,000 hours of volunteer support and hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial assistance for the 2018-2019 season.

Recipients of support are addressing a range of issues in the Central Texas community, including health and well-being, child welfare, education, the environment, housing, transportation and the arts. The Junior League of Austin, which celebrates its 85th anniversary next spring, is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community.

A Christmas Affair will run Nov. 15 – 18 at Palmer Events Center. Hours vary by day. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit jlaustin.org.