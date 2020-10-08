Hologram Technology To Launch Classroom of the Future

The challenge of creating safe classrooms during the current pandemic has led to a creative solution: beaming a professor into the classroom as a hologram.

The University of Texas at Austin is testing a new 3D immersive video solution where the faculty member is streamed live as a high-resolution, full-body holographic image. The instructor is set up in a television studio in front of a green screen with high-end cameras, lights, monitors and a control room space where he can interact with both the physical classroom and the virtual classroom in real time. Students can ask questions and engage in class.

The goal is to keep faculty safe and, at the same time, enhance student learning.