Today I want to tell you how most Mexican children celebrate Holy Week. In particular, I will tell you about a town called Ixtlan del Rio Nayarit. Frida Elizabeth is my ambassador today. She is a 10-year-old girl living in the village. She tells me that in Mexico, the days of Holy Week are days of obligation and reflection, not parties.

These are the days in which Jesus endured his ordeal leading up to the crucifixion. She told me that she and her parents go to see The Judea (The Way of the Cross), a play performed outside the church depicting the life and death of Jesus. The play spans three days: Thursday, Friday and Holy Saturday. Each day, it begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. I was impressed to think of sitting for three hours each day.

Frida told me the audience is not uncomfortable, because the play reminds them, step by step, the life and death of Jesus. At the end of the play, the attendees stay in the village square, and enjoy snacks such as corn, chips, ice pops, and other foods. I love talking to Frida and hearing how children celebrate the Holy Week.

Rocio Barbosa, madre de dos, vive en Round Rock.