The 22nd Annual Austin Fall Home & Garden Show returns Aug. 18-20 at the Austin Convention Center. The show will include interactive demos, displays and experts on home building, remodeling, landscaping, gardening and wildlife.

Families can take advantage of fun interactive activities at the Kids Zone including movies, coloring and crafts, a play gym and story time. Learn fire safety at the Awareness Booth with the Austin Fire Department or take home a new family member at The Pet Zone with pet adoptions by SAFE Adoption Events.

Admission is $9.50 for adults (17 and up) and free for children (16 and under). At the door, receive $1 off adult admission with a donation of canned good(s), which will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank of Texas. In addition, free totes are available for all attendees while supplies last.