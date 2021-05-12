Austin Family
Honoring Heroes

Around Austin

The students of the Girls’ School of Austin (GSA) expressed their thanks to frontline heroes in the community. Each student in the GSA’s lower school created a thank you card honoring the work of those on the frontline during the pandemic.

The project was conceived as a way to reflect on the contributions of those who played an essential role in supporting all of us during the pandemic, such as health care professionals, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers, sanitation workers and others.

The thank you cards were combined into a poster that was presented by students to real-world heroes they encountered. Students took posters to fire stations, hospitals and grocery stores to recognize the sacrifice that others are making to support our city during the pandemic.

