As a thank you to military and first responders, Schlitterbahn Waterparks will hold its third annual American Heroes Week at its parks in New Braunfels, Galveston, South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. May 28 – June 1, 2018, all members of the military (both active duty and retired), police, firefighters and EMTs will be welcomed at Schlitterbahn Waterparks with free admission.

In addition to the free ticket, spouses and dependents will receive 50 percent off the gate admission price. First responders and members of the military must show a military ID or proof of employment at the waterpark ticket booth.

For more information, visit www.schlitterbahn.com.