Baylor Scott & White Health leads Texas in the number of accolades earned in U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Hospitals” 2018-19 list, released in late August. Sixteen Baylor Scott & White hospitals were recognized, with two receiving national rankings.

“We are honored to be recognized once again on this prestigious list for the outstanding care and service our people provide patients each day,” says Jim Hinton, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health.

The annual Best Hospitals ranking, now in its 29th year, is designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care. For the 2018-19 ranking, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide.