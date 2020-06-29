How To Make Sidewalk Chalk Paint

1/2 cup Cornstarch

2/3 cup Water

Food Coloring

Mix together the water and cornstarch, and stir until the cornstarch dissolves. Divide the paint mixture into the wells of a muffin tin or similar painting tray, and add food coloring to achieve the desired colors – note that the colors will dry much lighter on the sidewalk than they appear in the tin!

Our chalk paint recipe generally calls for a 1:1 ratio of cornstarch and water, but since we were painting on the sidewalk instead of paper, I incorporated just a bit more water and found that we liked it even better. We were able to paint longer brushstrokes without needing to reload the paintbrush with paint, which is always great for younger kids.

Washes off easily with water, but it’s always a good idea to do a test in an inconspicuous place.

