Hug It Out! Two New Books on Sibling Relationships

This Valentine’s Day, let’s look at two stories about the most crucial (and potentially contentious) relationship in your child’s life – the one they have with their siblings.

For those welcoming a new infant into the family, Jessika von Innerebner’s “That’s My Sweater!” takes the concept of sharing down to a child’s eye-level – quite literally, the parental figure is shown as slightly-too-tall for the page as the story focuses on the sibling interactions. With humorous asides and great textures, the illustrations pop in contrasting colors, while Innerebner’s comic-book style speech bubbles keep the story feeling action-packed. As the middle child realizes that her hotly contested favorite sweater was originally a hand-me-down from her big brother, she stretches her sharing muscles to let the new sibling wear it. It’s a perfect example of accepting big emotions, while still moving towards a loving resolution.