The SAFE Alliance recently received a $7,500 grant from The Texas Bar Foundation to provide pro bono legal services to child and adult survivors of sex trafficking. The SAFE Alliance is an Austin nonprofit serving survivors of child abuse, sexual assault and exploitation, and domestic violence.

Officials say the grant will provide critical funding to support SAFE Legal Services. The SAFE Alliance has partnered with the Office of the Texas Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, LifeWorks, and Allies Against Slavery to design and develop three new programs to address the complex needs of survivors. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $18 million in grants to law–related programs.