Ice Cream for Charity

Ice Cream for Charity

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month during July, Lick Honest Ice Creams is hosting its Cones for A Cause campaign to support families with hospitalized children that rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Throughout July, Lick Honest Ice Creams donates ice cream and will be onsite at Austin and San Antonio Ronald McDonald Houses to scoop ice creams for the children and families staying at the houses. Additionally, their scoop shops in Austin and San Antonio will accept donations all month. On July 15, National Ice Cream Day, Lick Honest Ice Creams will donate 7 percent of the day’s sales proceeds to RMHC-Central Texas and RMHC-San Antonio.

photo by Annie Ray

