Ice Cream in Austin Area

Ice cream is my favorite, so for my birthday this year I asked my family to take me on an ice cream tour of Austin. Since there are so many options to choose from these days, we decided to narrow down our choices by culture. We tried Asian, Japanese, New Zealand, Italian, Mexican and American (imported from the great land of Ohio).

Asian

We tried OMG Squee for Asian-inspired style ice cream. This place is getting all the hype right now, thanks to an appearance on “Queer Eye.” Be prepared to wait in a long line, unless you go at an off time. We tried the soft serve in the adorable fish cones. The ice cream was delicious, but the cones really stole the show! They are soft and chewy and you can just taste the love baked right in. I’m a huge matcha fan, and I really enjoyed that flavor. My kids loved the vibrant purple of the ube flavor (that tastes like vanilla). Their flavors rotate, so check before you go!

4607 Bolm Road, Suite A, Austin

Japanese

We had to try DipDipDip Ice Cream for traditional Japanese-style soft serve as well. They have a cute counter next to DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya where you can just order the ice cream. It comes out beautifully in a dipped cone that’s almost too pretty to eat! I tried the matcha flavor, which was bold and strong, just the way I like it. It even comes with a churro, if you’d like. 7301 Burnet Road, Suite 101, Austin

New Zealand

Who knew that New Zealand had its own style of ice cream? Not me, until I tried Zed’s Real Fruit Ice Cream. They use vanilla ice cream mixed with real fruit that comes as soft serve. The strawberry was our favorite. 1814 Harvey St., Austin

Italian

Our favorite gelato spot in Austin is the cute little Dolce Neve. They make their gelato in-house, and they have such unique flavors like ricotta or honey and pistachio. Can you get more Italian than that? We love bringing visitors here after wandering around on South First Street. 1713 S. First St., Austin

Mexican

Best Scoops is a great choice for Mexican ice cream near Austin. They have so many flavors, and they will let you sample as many as you’d like. I never would have tried Pine Nut, but it was actually delicious. They serve both ice cream and super yummy pops. You can’t go wrong with this hidden gem tucked away in Round Rock. 402 W. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

American (Ohio)

The best American ice cream we’ve found around Austin is actually in Cedar Park, and it comes all the way from Ohio. You may have heard of Graeter’s Ice Cream, which has won awards for its black raspberry chocolate chip flavor. Scoop and Score imports flavors of Graeter’s Ice Cream that will knock your socks off and are known for the unique way that they add chocolate to their ice cream. Rather than being like traditional “chips,” they use enormous hunks of chocolate that have been melted down from a huge bar. (The video on this process is mesmerizing.) This is our #1 favorite spot for ice cream near Austin. 111 N. Vista Ridge Blvd., Suite 202, Cedar Park

Addie Gross is the creator of “Austin Fun for Kids” (@austinfunforkids). She loves Austin and is a mom to three boys (ages 12, 10, 4).