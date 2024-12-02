“Ice Rodeo” Returns to Downtown Austin

Ice Rodeo returns for the third year at the Four Seasons Hotel with even more to see and do this winter. Now through Jan. 5, 2025, the hotel is transformed into a winter wonderland with Texas-sized surprises for all ages.

Outdoor Ice-Skating Rink and Food Trucks

Families wanting an authentic outdoor ice-skating rink can skate upon the hotel’s rink with 3,360 square feet of ice overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Built atop the pool and cooled by state-of-the-art chillers, this icy wonderland stays perfectly maintained despite varying outdoor Texas temperatures.

Rink Side Dining Cabins

Those looking for an icy experience can rent rink-side cabins. Available daily, the cabins provide a uniquely festive atmosphere for holiday get-togethers with friends and family to enjoy special food and drinks including shareable small plates, and tableside s’mores.

Candy Shop

For satisfying a sweet tooth, the rink side candy shop is a new shopping pop-up of confectionery delights, featuring artisanal chocolates, nostalgic candies, and house-made festive treats.

Holiday Décor

Get into the holiday spirit, as festive charms are on full display across the entire property. After arriving beneath a blanket of thousands of twinkling lights on the front drive and walking through a tunnel of lighted stars, guests can spot elaborate Texas-themed art installations across the property.

Afternoon Tea Service Holiday A-Tea-X

Afternoon tea service, A-Tea-X, returns with a festive flair. Available in the hotel’s bar daily, this ornamented offering includes flavored hot teas, tea-inspired cocktails, and an impressive display of holiday treats.

College-Prep Middle School Pilot Program Launches in Round Rock

Equal Opportunity Schools (EOS) partnered with seven middle schools across four states to launch the middle school college-prep program. In addition to Round Rock, other cities include Everett, WA Anchorage, AK and Kentwood, MI.

Research has shown exposure to advanced courses as early as middle school, improves the likelihood that students will pursue higher education in the fields of science and engineering. Based upon this research, EOS is expanding its high school college-preparatory program, currently in 35 states, to include middle school students.

The aim of EOS and its partners is to engage middle school students earlier in their academic journeys, with the intention of building a stronger foundation for college and career readiness. The future looks bright for the EOS middle school pilot in the 2025-26 school year, with the pilot expansion to 50 middle schools nationwide.