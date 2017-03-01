Iced Tea Party

KidZone |

Iced Tea Party

School may have started, but weather-wise we’re still in summer. When it’s this hot outside, it’s nice to stay cool inside. And what’s better than being cool? Ice cold! Beat the heat and have an iced tea party!

 

Start with some wacky ice cubes.

 

Rainbow ice cubes: Freeze different fruit sorbets in ice cube trays, then stack the cubes in a tall glass. Pour lemonade or cold tea on top and ta-da!

 

Frozen fruit cubes: Place a piece of fruit in the middle of each ice cube section, then pour water to fill and freeze.

 

Weird-shaped ice cubes: You can find ice cube trays shaped like all sorts of things. Space cubes, diamond rings, dinosaur bones, guitars – the options are endless.

 

Edible flower ice cubes: These are similar to the frozen fruit cubes but made with flowers instead.

 

Carnations, dandelions, violets, pansies and roses are just some of the flowers you can actually eat.

 

Use any kind of cookie cutter to trim sandwiches into amusing shapes. Even if you don’t have a cookie cutter, you can cut sandwiches into fun squares and triangles.

 

Get out your tea set, invite a few friends over and have an adorable snack feast!

 

Terra Toys  has been providing Austin with classic, fun and beautiful toys, gifts, books and treats for over 35 years.

 

Related Articles

Pressed Flowers 

Mother’s Day takes place Sunday, May 14. What better way to connect with your mother than through Mother Nature? Flower presses are an easy and creative way to spend time with mom and make some beautiful keepsakes. You can buy a small flower press or make your own. Pressed flowers can be kept in a book […]

Teen Cocoa & Cookie Party

Date/Time Date(s) – 01/03/20176:30 pm – 7:30 pm Location Pflugerville Library Categories Family Events Cost: FREE Website: www.pflugervilletx.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=19586&day=14&month=1&year=2017&calType=0 Phone Number: 512-990-6375 Additional Information: Get over the back-to-school blues with cocoa and cookie decorating at the library. Ages 12-18. While supplies last. View More Calendar Listings Loading Map…. Pflugerville Library1008 W. Pfluger St. – PflugervilleEvents 30.442432 […]

Homemade Watercolors

This project is a great mix of science and art that engages children in several S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) principles at once. Children not only get to participate in the science of making the watercolors, but also enjoy the artistic expression of using them after they are dry. You can extend the […]

Juice Pops

As the sun shines longer each day and temperatures rise, cool off this summer with fun-to-make and healthy-to-eat homemade popsicles. They don’t just offer a welcome chill to the summer heat, but they also provide a nutritious dose of fruit. Fruits not only pack a natural sweetness, but they are low in fat, sodium and […]

Peppermint Ornaments

Photo courtesy of HelloHomebody.com It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Spread joy and a little sweetness this holiday season with DIY peppermint candy ornaments. This craft is a perfect way for parents and kids to spend time in the kitchen together, getting creative. For this craft, adult supervision is required. What You Need […]

Give Your Preschooler a Kindergarten Jump Start

You’ve picked up your child from her 2s, 3s or 4s program, with the rest of the day or the weekend ahead of you. Now what? It’s a common dilemma. “So many parents ask me, ‘What do I do with my child when we get home?’” says Elissa Sungar, a former preschool teacher and co-creator […]

21 Ways to Say I Love You

Valentine’s Day is a perfect excuse to show your child just how much he or she is loved. Use these creative ideas to show how much you care now and throughout the year. Edible Ideas Lovely Lunches. Add a shaped candy to your child’s lunch box. Stock up during after-Valentine’s Day sales so you don’t […]

Family Programs: Ice Painting

Date/Time Date(s) – 08/12/201711:00 am – 3:00 pm Location The Contemporary Categories Family Events Cost: Free Website: thecontemporaryaustin.org/events/2017-08-12/ Phone Number: 512-458-8191 Additional Information: Chill out with other cool artists as we create drippy watercolor paintings using ice cubes! Then relax in the shade with a live ice sculpture demonstration courtesy of local sculpting pros. The […]

Limits on Juice

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently recommended that children under 12 months old should not drink fruit juice and older children and teens should limit consumption of juice. Steven Abrams, MD, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, co-authored the policy statement, released today. “There’s […]

Splash Party Movie Night: Zootopia

Date/Time Date(s) – 07/23/20168:00 pm Location Deep Eddy Pool Categories Family Events Cost: $1-3 Website: deepeddy.org Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: This family oriented program brings people of all ages together.  See some of the latest releases and your old favorites, while you cool off in the 72-degree water.  All movies begin at dusk. The […]

Valentine’s Day Faerie Tea Party

Date/Time Date(s) – 02/14/201611:00 am Location Zilker Botanical Garden Categories Family Events Cost: $16 or $18 for nonresident Website: zilkergarden.org Phone Number: 512-477-8672 Additional Information: 11 to 1 or 2:30 to 4:30 $16 for Austin resident accompanied by parent (free for prarent) or $18 for non-Austin resident accompanied by parent (free for parent) Reservations must […]

Austin Ice Cream Festival

Date/Time Date(s) – 08/12/201710:00 am – 7:00 pm Location Fiesta Gardens Categories Family Events Cost: $10 at gate; 8 and under FREE with adult Website: everfest.com/e/austin-ice-cream-festival Phone Number: N/A Additional Information: The Austin Ice Cream Festival features tastes of Austin’s best ice cream and frozen treats all together for a day of frozen fun! Frozen […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!