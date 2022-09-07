Immersive Light Installation

Highly-acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light” will debut on September 9 at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Covering 16 acres, the display illuminates the Wildflower Center’s natural landscape with 28,000 stemmed spheres lit by solar powered fiber-optics. The exhibit showcases the intersection of art, technology and nature.

Bruce Munro is best known for large-scale, light-based artworks, which have been displayed in special exhibitions in galleries, parks, grand estates, cathedrals, botanical gardens and museums around the globe.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The exhibit will run through December with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Wildflower Center.

The Field of Light exhibit at the Wildflower Center opens on September 9. Photo credit Serena Monroe.