“In Plain Sight” is the name of the game!

Groups can have fun with this simple memory game using interesting items from around the house.

Instructions:

Pick out 10-15 random small items from different parts of your home. These can be anything from a paper clip to a porcelain figurine, as long as it’s small and recognizable. We use little toys, collectible items, coins, and other cool objects.

Arrange the items on a table and study them as a group. Players can look at objects for a few seconds, a minute, or more. Decide as a group.

Then, each person takes a turn. While all the other players close their eyes, one player will remove one item from the pile of objects.

When the other players open their eyes, they can guess which one item was removed. But keep your guesses to yourself until everyone has decided.

Finally, the group reveals their guesses, and the person shows what they removed!

Those who correctly guessed the item get a point.

Players can mix things up as well. For example, everyone may collectively choose an item to hide— like a shell or animal figure. Then, one person can keep her eyes closed and guess the object. If she gets it, she gets a point!

“In Plain Sight” is a fun game to play in rounds, and players can change items as much as they like for each round!

Terra Toys has been providing Austin with classic, fun, and beautiful toys, gifts, books and treats for over 35 years.