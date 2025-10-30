Interview With Tiffany Hammond

AF: Tell us about your family.

My little four-person unit (six, if you count the dog and cat, Charlie and Pretzel) is probably the closest, most unserious group of people you’ve ever met. Because of my husband’s job, we’ve moved all over Texas. Both of my sons are autistic. Aidan is 18 and doesn’t speak, but he communicates volumes without words. Josiah is 16. He speaks, but situationally.

AF: How do you find the balance between your personal life, life as a mom, and life as a professional?

Remember: boundaries matter, my family matters, and I matter. I’m more intentional about not losing myself. I set alarms and write notes that remind me, “You matter.”

AF: What’s one misconception people often have about autism, and what would you want everyone to understand instead?

People wrongly assume that because Aidan doesn’t speak, he can’t hear or understand. Others expect Josiah to be a savant and believe that because he talks, he doesn’t face real challenges. The spectrum doesn’t mean “mild to severe.” Autistic individuals have different strengths and needs that vary depending on the day, environment, or supports.

AF: Your debut children’s book, A Day With No Words, became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. How do you feel about its glowing reception?

I used to share about our “No Talk Days” online — that was our family’s name for them — and one of those posts was the first time I ever went viral. Suddenly, publishing house editors and agents were in my inbox, telling me I should be a children’s book author.

My goal was just to sell some copies to people who weren’t family or friends. I never imagined it would land on the New York Times bestseller list.

AF: If you could advise your younger self, what would you say?

You don’t have to have all the answers or be perfect. Lean on your husband; let him carry some of the weight. You are your child’s first impression of the world, so act like it. Show them love, patience, and resilience, even when you feel like you’re falling apart. Give yourself the same grace you so freely give others.

AF: What are some fun or meaningful things your family enjoys doing together?

We cook and sit down to enjoy what we’ve made together. On themed movie nights, we go all out with snacks, decorations, and pillow forts.

AF: Tell us about any projects.

My second picture book, How Do You Spell Belong?, is set to release in winter 2027 with Bloomsbury Publishing.