Austin-based startup Yip Yap was recently selected as the winner of a national contest called Startup Suite hosted by Suiteness. As the winner, Yip Yap will get to meet with top venture capitalists in San Francisco.

Yip Yap’s signature product, Pipsqueak, is a mobile device made for kids that allows parents to control games, calling, texting, photos, videos and more by way of an app on the parent’s smart phone. The company was founded by Angela Smith, an Austin mom of four looking for a way to let her kids use mobile technology while maintaining control over the content and contacts.

Local startup Yip Yap offers a mobile device made for kids but controlled by the parent’s smart phone. Photo courtesy of Yip Yap.