The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) plans to spend $229.9 million in federal funding to increase the quality of child care and strengthen early learning across the state. TWC says it will expand early childhood education and child care service programs to an estimated 28,000 additional Texas children per day in Fiscal Year 2019. TWC’s child care services program provides subsidized child care assistance for low-income families.

“This historic increase in child care funding will allow more Texas families to receive high-quality child care and allow parents to focus on acquiring occupational skills, gain stable employment or advance in a career,” says Governor Greg Abbott. “Additionally, this money will be devoted to increasing the quality of our child care system to improve student academic outcomes across the state.”