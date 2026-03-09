It’s My Park Day Supports 170 Austin Parks and Counting

Austin families can roll up their sleeves for the spring edition of It’s My Park Day on Saturday, March 7. Hosted by the Austin Parks Foundation, the biannual event has united neighbors for more than two decades to care for trails, greenbelts, and neighborhood parks across the city.

Volunteers can sign up for projects ranging from tree mulching and planting to invasive species removal and litter cleanup. This season’s efforts include working with park rangers at Brownie Neighborhood Park, restoring habitat at Red Bluff Nature Preserve, improving Shinoak Valley Greenbelt, and rebuilding garden beds at Pillow Park. The foundation’s Park Picker tool also helps direct volunteers where support is needed most.

Last fall, volunteers completed 177 projects across 170 parks, collecting more than 25,000 pounds of trash and spreading 1,500 cubic yards of mulch. Since launching in 2003, the event has generated an average of $650,000 in volunteer labor annually, strengthening Austin’s green spaces through community care and commitment.