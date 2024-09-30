It’s So Much Fun… It’s Spooky!

Halloween is a magical time for kids, filled with costumes, candy, and creative fun. Here are two Halloween-themed craft projects for parents to do with their children, to make the holiday even more special.

Paper Plate Ghosts

Materials Needed:

White paper plates

Black construction paper

Glue

Scissors

String or yarn

Instructions:

Create the ghost’s face: cut out eyes and a mouth from the black construction paper. Glue them onto the paper plate to form the ghost’s face.

Add the ghost’s body: cut strips of white paper or tissue paper and glue them to the bottom of the plate to create a flowing ghostly body.

Hang your ghost: punch a hole at the top of the plate and thread a piece of string or yarn through it. Hang your ghost from the ceiling or a tree branch for a spooky decoration.

Handprint Witch

Materials Needed:

Green construction paper

Black construction paper

Glue

Scissors

Markers or crayons

Instructions:

Trace and cut handprints: trace your child’s hand on the green construction paper and cut it out. This will be the witch’s face.

Create the hat: cut out a witch’s hat from the black construction paper and glue it to the top of the handprint.

Add features: draw a face on the handprint with markers or crayons. You can also add hair using yarn or strips of paper.

The Greater Austin YMCA offers a variety of free family Halloween events at its eight area locations. Find out more at

www.AustinYMCA.org.

Photo credit. The Greater Austin YMCA