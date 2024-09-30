Austin Family
Austin Symphony Halloween
Harmony Public Schools
Basis Ed 2024
Challenger School Feb 2019
The Momco Elementary

It’s So Much Fun… It’s Spooky!

KidZone

halloween crafts, ymca

 

Halloween is a magical time for kids, filled with costumes, candy, and creative fun. Here are two Halloween-themed craft projects for parents to do with their children, to make the holiday even more special.

 

Paper Plate Ghosts

Materials Needed:

  • White paper plates
  • Black construction paper
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • String or yarn

 

Instructions:

  1. Create the ghost’s face: cut out eyes and a mouth from the black construction paper. Glue them onto the paper plate to form the ghost’s face.

 

  1. Add the ghost’s body: cut strips of white paper or tissue paper and glue them to the bottom of the plate to create a flowing ghostly body.

 

  1. Hang your ghost: punch a hole at the top of the plate and thread a piece of string or yarn through it. Hang your ghost from the ceiling or a tree branch for a spooky decoration.

 

Handprint Witch

Materials Needed:

  • Green construction paper
  • Black construction paper
  • Glue
  • Scissors
  • Markers or crayons

 

Instructions:

  1. Trace and cut handprints: trace your child’s hand on the green construction paper and cut it out. This will be the witch’s face.

 

  1. Create the hat: cut out a witch’s hat from the black construction paper and glue it to the top of the handprint.

 

  1. Add features: draw a face on the handprint with markers or crayons. You can also add hair using yarn or strips of paper.

 

The Greater Austin YMCA offers a variety of free family Halloween events at its eight area locations. Find out more at
www.AustinYMCA.org.

 

Photo credit. The Greater Austin YMCA

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!